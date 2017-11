Popular music star Tekno and his label boss, Ubi Franklin just bought identical Range Rovers for themselves and excitedly showed it off on their respective social media pages.

This is coming shortly after Tekno showed off a Jeep Wrangler he recently bought but was slammed by Dammy Krane for posing with borrowed cars.

Here is what Ubi wrote on his page as he shared the photo: “We took our Nu Nu for a spin 😂😂Joined the Bigbody Gang @teknoofficial”

