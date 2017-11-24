Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in on Friday as President of Zimbabwe in Harare, bringing the final curtain down on the 37-year rule of Robert Mugabe.

Taking his oath of office, the 75-year-old former security chief known as ‘The Crocodile’ vowed to uphold the constitution of the former British colony and protect the rights of Zimbabwe’s 16 million citizens.

Even though most Zimbabweans celebrated the exit of 93-year-old Mugabe, some were worried about the future under Mnangagwa.

In particular, they questioned his role in the so-called Gukurahundi massacres in Matabeleland in 1983 when an estimated 20,000 people were killed in a crackdown on Mugabe opponents by the North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade.

Mnangagwa had, however, denied any part in the atrocities since his return to Zimbabwe after two weeks in hiding and had been preaching democracy, tolerance and respect for the rule of law.

“The people have spoken. The voice of the people is the voice of God,” he told thousands of supporters on Wednesday at the headquarters of his ruling ZANU-PF party.

Mugabe, the world’s oldest serving head of state, resigned on Tuesday as parliament started to impeach him, a week to the day after the army stepped in to seize power.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa had assured Mugabe and his family that they would be safe in Zimbabwe when the two men spoke for the first time since Mnangagwa returned home this week, the state-owned The Herald newspaper reported on Friday.

The new Zimbabwean leader took his oath in the presence of thousands of cheering supporters at Harare national stadium.

