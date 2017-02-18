 Mo Farah prepares for his last indoor race - The Herald Nigeria

Mo Farah prepares for his last indoor race

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah says Saturday’s Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix will be his final indoor race.

The Briton will compete in the 5,000m and hopes to sign off with victory in what will be his indoor finale.

“I haven’t thought about it before but it will be,” said Farah, 33, who plans to focus on road racing after the outdoor World Championships in August.

“If I want to hang my spikes up after this summer then that will be it, and I’ll move on to the roads.”

Farah is looking to improve on a seventh-place finish at the Great Edinburgh Cross Country last month.

Leave a comment

Fido

writer/blogger • Media strategist •Good citizen of Nigeria and Social Media Evangelist and a core die hard Real Madrid fan.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar