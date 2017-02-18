Mo Farah prepares for his last indoor race - The Herald Nigeria

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah says Saturday’s Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix will be his final indoor race.

The Briton will compete in the 5,000m and hopes to sign off with victory in what will be his indoor finale.

“I haven’t thought about it before but it will be,” said Farah, 33, who plans to focus on road racing after the outdoor World Championships in August.

“If I want to hang my spikes up after this summer then that will be it, and I’ll move on to the roads.”

Farah is looking to improve on a seventh-place finish at the Great Edinburgh Cross Country last month.

