Mobile court convicts 39 motorists in Jos

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Plateau Command, said it had convicted 39 motorists for various offences

The Public Education Officer of the command, Mr Andrew Bala, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos that the exercise took place on Thursday.

Bala explained that the motorists were convicted via a mobile court exercise conducted by the officers and men of the command as part of the Ember Months special patrol.

”Our officers and men on patrol conducted a mobile court exercise and 39 motorists were convicted for various offences.

”We actually arraigned 40 traffic offenders, but one was discharged and acquitted by the court

”This exercise is part of our ember months special patrol, which is targeted at sensitising drivers and checking crashes and loss of lives and property during this period,” he said.

Bala said the exercise was carried out in two locations within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis, adding that none of the convicted motorists was imprisoned.

He explained that the convicted motorists were directed by court to pay fines commensurate with the offences committed.

NAN reports that the offences were seat belt violation, lack of fire extinguishers and caution signs.

Others include; worn-out tyres, underage driving, drivers licence violation and plying highways with unregistered vehicles, among others.(NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment