The Delta State Government has recently revealed that six suspected cases of Monkeypox have been recorded in Agbor, Delta state.

Dr. Nicholas, the State Commissioner for Health, Azinge confirmed the development to Channels Television.

According to him, three of the suspected cases have been treated and discharged, while two of the cases are still being monitored at the Federal Medical Centre in Asaba, the state capital.

He said, samples of the patients have been sent to the World Health Organisation for confirmation.

Other states affected include; Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Rivers and the FCT.

