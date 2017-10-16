According to the State Commissioner of Health, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu, one of the patients receiving medical care for ‘Monkey Pox’ at the quarantine center in Bayelsa state has committed suicide.

During a press conference in Yenagoa, he said the deceased was among the 21 suspected cases of ‘MonkeyPox’ that were being managed at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH).

He expressed regret that the patient took his own life despite having recently recovered from the disease.

He stated that his medical history did not suggest any mental illness or features of depression.

The Commissioner insisted that the deceased did not die from Monkey Pox. Hence, further evaluation of his past mental history, as well as family history of mental disorders is to be sought after.

He reassured the general public that the government is doing everything to contain the Monkey Pox outbreak and ensure all patients receive appropriate care and treatment.

