More People Reported Dead As Food Scarcity Bites Hard - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The prolonged dry season in Burundi has led to increased number of deaths recorded in the country as a result of food scarcity.

Speaking on the situation, the Chief of Muyange site, Augustin Ntirandekura confirmed that four more people have lost their lives due to starvation.

The chief further expressed fear that the prolonged drought may result in more deaths due to hunger and starvation should the government fail to act fast.

Chief of Muyange site, Augustin Ntirandekura said: “We have tried to assist them by giving food but it was too late.

“They were really starving given that no disease was detected from them at the hospital.

He added: “If nothing is done, other people will die. There are other three people who are starving to death. They are really in need of humanitarian assistance”.

Reporting on the incident, Iwacu News disclosed that of about 500 persons suffering from starvation, only about 75 people have received assistance in terms of food aid.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment