Recently married couple, Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, JJC Skills moved into their new home at Amen Estate in Lagos towards the tail end of 2016.

The couple however hosted friends and family to their housewarming event which held on January 2, 2016 to usher in the new year.

Several celebrities were present at the event including Nollywood actors and actresses, musicians, comedians and others

See more photos from the event below:

