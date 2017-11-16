Nicki Minaj was featured on the cover of Paper magazine and the pictures set the internet on fire with drooling men (and perhaps women) everywhere.

The rapper was interviewed by the magazine and in the interview, she talked about her fame, her decision to pay a fan’s tuition, a collaboration with beyonce and how hard it is to get together to work with other busy artistes.

While the interview was certainly enlightening, people were more interested in the pictures which featured Nicki in very tight clothing being quite familiar with herself.

Check out some of the best and thirst inducing pictures from the shoot below.

