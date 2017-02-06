More Photos From The Nationwide 'Enough Is Enough' Protest - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians trooped out massively to support the nationwide protest initiated by Nigerian music artiste, 2face Idibia and his partner, Enough Is Enough group.

Prior to the protest, 2face Idibia had called off his participation citing security issues as his main concerns. However, fans on social media have alleged that the artiste was threatened by men of the DSS thus influencing his decision to call off his participation.

The protest was well attended by celebrities including Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy, actress, Mercy Aigbe Gentry and the Lagos State commissioner of police, Fatai Owoseni.

See photos of the placards carried by Nigerians at the protest below:

