Mortuary Attendants Seize Corpse From Funeral Over Unsettled Bill - The Herald Nigeria

An unbelievable sight was witnessed on Saturday, February 11, 2017 when attendants of a mortuary stormed a funeral to abduct the corpse over unpaid bills.

The attendants of the Tema General Hospital stormed the funeral holding at the Tema Community 9 Cemetery to seize the dead body over unpaid GH¢40 (N3,000) balance for the services rendered.

Eyewitnesses at the funeral disclosed that the body which was being interred was seized and taken back to the mortuary by the attendant and his colleague.

The attendant accused the family of the seized corpse of stealing the corpse without paying him in full while he was attending to other bodies.

Watch video below:

