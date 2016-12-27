 Moscow evacuates 3,000 people from train stations over bomb threat

Russian authorities evacuated about 3,000 people on Monday from three train stations in central Moscow because of a bomb threat by an unidentified caller, state news agency reported.

About 2,000 people were evacuated from Leningradsky and Kazansky Station, and 750 from Yaroslavsky Station, the news agency reported.

Police and canine teams searched the train stations, located near the metro station Komsomolskaya, but did not find a bomb.

The train stations, which specialise in routes to St Petersburg, Siberia and Central Asia, returned to normal operations within hours. (dpa/NAN)

