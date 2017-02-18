Mother accidentally Kills her son by Giving him Kerosene Instead of Water - The Herald Nigeria

Local kerosene retailer, Mrs. Ata Buhari responded to the cry of her baby that was thirsty for water with the content of a plastic beverage bottle laying in her store. This will, unfortunately, lead to the death of her only son of four children.

This incident happened, last Tuesday, at about 10 am, at Iguma Street, Off Medical Stores Road, Benin, Edo State when 18-month-olds Isreal Buhari had complained to his mother that he was thirsty.

She being ignorant of the actual content of said plastic bottle, mistook it for an identical one that her older kids had brought to the shop earlier, and fed him with kerosene thinking it was water. After his first gulp, Isreal was said to have immediately spat out the remaining kerosene from his mouth calling the attention of his mother. His eyes turned pure white as he screamed uncontrollably a few minutes after this.

With the aid of their neighbors, some volume of palm oil was immediately given to Isreal before he was rushed to a hospital, where he died a few hours later.

The father of the child Mr. Buhari Hassan, 36, also from Kogi State, was said to have been called to the hospital where he met the corpse of his only son.

