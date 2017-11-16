Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho is angry with England coaches for the poor handling of defender, Phil Jones during the international break.

The Manchester United boss says he will be without Jones for Saturday’s game against Newcastle after the defender limped out of England’s draw with Germany last Friday, and has also claimed he is ‘naive’ compared to Premier League rivals who withdrew players from international duty this month.

Mourinho says Jones, who has been bothered by a niggle in his thigh, should not have played, declaring: “I don’t think it is possible for a player with a problem to play in a friendly.

“Of course, Phil Jones had a problem. He was having a problem for three weeks, he’s having problems that are stopping him to play for his club and then he plays for his club in extreme conditions [in their final match before the internationals] because it’s a big match against Chelsea.

“And then he goes to the national team and he comes home with an ongoing injury that everyone knows is an ongoing injury.”

While the likes of Spurs kept Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Dele Alli at home and Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph went back to Manchester City, Mourinho did not prevent Jones from joining up.

He said: “You have always some clubs where their players, they have always have something.

“It could be a fingernail, he has a little flu, he has a problem with the little toe, and they withdraw, and they stay with their clubs and they have their holidays and they have their rest.

“Then, there are always the clubs where the managers are naive (holding up his hand to say ‘me’), too pure and they say you have to go and they go and sometimes they pay the price and they pay the price.

“I want to see this next weekend if the players that were not going to the national team, I want to see if they are going to play. Drinkwater? Delph? The only one that is not playing is Phil Jones.”

