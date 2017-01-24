Mourinho Speaks On Rooney's Exit, Shades Jurgen Klopp - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Manchester United’s coach, Jose Mourinho has revealed that he does not mind letting the Manchester United Legend, Wayne Rooney leave the club.

Recall that the Manchester United topped the all time goal scorer list during the club’s last fixture to hit the 250 goals mark.

Jose Mourinho, speaking on his take regarding letting the club legend join the Chinese side for a mouth watering deal noted that Rooney has had a fantastic run and is entitled to going anywhere he wants.

Ahead of Rooney’s contract with the club which expires in 2019, China has made their interest to make him the highest paid player in the world known.

Mourinho said: “He has more to give us.”

He added: “You reach a certain level in his career when it is up to him. Could anyone have been critical of Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) if, last summer, he decided to go to China or USA?

“One guy who has had an amazing career, and it is the same with Wayne. The way he wants to end his career, the way he wants to enjoy the last part of his, that belongs to him.”

Mourinho on Sunday further threw a jibe at his colleague, Jurgen Klopp for criticizing Oscar’s £400,000 a week pay move to Shanghai by saying: “I know some of my colleagues think they are more important than they are and think they can interfere in the lives of other people, but I’m not that sort of guy.

“Everybody is responsible for their own life, I’m not critical with anyone. To be honest, in Wayne’s case, I have no idea, because he has never mentioned it to me. ‘It’s up to him. I don’t like to be critical of players who decide to go to China. It’s their life, it’s their organisation of their life, their organisation of their career. The money is huge, the experience can also be interesting.”

