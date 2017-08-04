Mourners Get Free Sex As Souvenirs After Burial Of Notorious Thief - The Herald Nigeria

A group of mourners were treated to one of a kind souvenir following the burial of a notorious armed robber in Mbare, Zimbabwe on Monday and Tuesday night.

According to reports, to celebrate the final passing away of the thief, prostitutes blessed mourners present with free sex as a means to celebrate the life after death of the serial thief.

The prostitutes described the late thief who died as a result of tuberculosis as a sex maniac and one of their greatest customers.

H-Metro reported that the infamous thief, identified as Masiyas Mesiyas was before his death responsible for the theft of Jamaican artiste, Elephant Man’s cellphone when he was in the country to perform a few years ago.

Residents in the area reported that Mesiyas was in the same league with the late thief Borris who died near Zindoga Shopping centre while trying to get away from the police during a hot chase.

The funeral of the late thief was themed “Birwai, Sv***ai”.

Speaking on the choice of send forth, a family spokesperson, Brandon Chikukwa, confirmed the free sex offered by the prostitutes to mourners adding that: “I have never seen anything like what I witnessed from Monday night when my uncle died.

“People were celebrating his life in different ways, as they were having sex in cars and at night, people would just go anywhere private and start having sex. The service was being offered by the prostitutes for free to everyone who attended, we just hope they were wearing condoms.

“As a family we do not condone what was happening but there was nothing we could do because he was a people’s person. They were doing what they thought was best to pay their last respects to him.”

