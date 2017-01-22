Move over Weeknd, the real Starboy, Wizkid is No. 1 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

When the Weeknd dropped his hit single ‘Starboy‘ many Nigerian music lovers were elated as it showed mainstream American pop music was coming back to its roots. After all, Weeknd’s latest project may be called Starboy, but Nigerian music phenomenon Wizkid already has claim to the name and the fame behind the name.

Weeknd and Wizkid were both born in 1990 on the 16th of their respective birth months, although Wizkid whose real name is Ayo Balogun is 6 months younger than Abel Tesfaye.

However when it comes to musical genius, Wizkid predates the Weeknd, as Wizkid founded the record label Starboy in 2013, way before Weeknd who only began using the term with the birth of his latest project.

Both musicians who started their early careers in 2010-2011 have a storied history working with the 6 god, Drake. but Wizkid’s collaborations with Drake have both found their way to number one status, with Hush Up The Silence their latest single from Wizkid’s forthcoming album topping the Hot 100 of several hip hop music charts.

With their previous joint project One Dance dominating the Top 100 of the mainstream music charts for the most part of 2016, it is almost inevitable that their latest project, where Wizkid has more of a prominent role will soon begin to accelerate its way towards the top of the charts.

