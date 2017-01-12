Mr Eazi apologizes for his controversial opinion on Nigerian music - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerian singer Oluwatosin Ajibade a.k.a Mr Eazi on Wednesday night sparked controversy by saying Ghanaian music has influenced Nigerian music massively.

Yesterday, the ‘Skintight’ singer took to twitter to say “Ghana’s influence on present day ‘Naija sound’ cannot be over emphasized”.

The statement, which many Nigerians on Twitter didn’t find funny, resulted in a major backlash at him.

Mr. Eazi has taken to Twitter this afternoon to apologize saying his family at Imeko plans to deport him back to Ghana.

“Just got a call, my fam in Imeko are doing family meeting to deport me to Ghana! Abeg my Naija people no vez”.

