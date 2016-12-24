MTN Reacts To Amina Oyagbola's Sack, Bribery Allegation - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

One of the leading Telecoms company in the country, MTN Nigeria has reacted to allegations implicating it in a bribery scandal and also speculations which held that it sacked Amina Oyagbola, the human resources and corporate service executive.

According to the Telecoms company, the allegation that the company sacked its top officer for her role in the alleged bribing of Nigerian authorities to reduce the fine imposed on the company is untrue.

In a statement issued by the company, it denied allegations that the company paid bribe to have the original fine of N1.04 trillion imposed on it reduced to N330 billion.

In the statement released on Friday, Oyagbola was said to have voluntarily decided to resign from active duty “after serving MTN for 12 years as the longest serving director”.

The statement issued by MTN Nigeria reads:

“Our attention has been drawn to a report published on December 23, 2016 by an online website – about our retiring Human Resources and Corporate Service Executive, Amina Oyagbola.

To be clear, we state without equivocation that the story is untrue, malicious, defamatory, with the goal of damaging our hard-earned reputation, as well as that of our highly respected executive, Amina Oyagbola, who has served our company for 12 meritorious years.

To address the issues raised in the article:

– As we have stated at various times in the past, we categorically deny the accusation that MTN (or its employees) offered a bribe to a government official over the NCC fine.

– Secondly, there is absolutely no truth to the accusation that Mrs Amina Oyagbola who is our Human Resources and Corporate Services Executive was fired. She made the voluntary decision to resign after serving MTN for 12 years as the longest serving Executive, during this period she also served as a Director on the boards of the MTN Nigeria Foundation, MTN Benin and Visafone.

Amina has made the decision to take a well-deserved break after almost 30 years of providing her leadership skills and expertise to various multinational organisations in corporate Nigeria.

In conclusion, we would like to reassure our customers and stakeholders in the public and private sector that MTN continues to subscribe to the highest ethical standards in all its activities.We take great pains to ensure that we do business with honesty and integrity, and cherish our reputation. As such we will be considering all options (including legal) to redress this grave injustice against our brand.

We want to take this opportunity to call on the publishers of the said article to immediately retract this falsehood and issue a public apology to MTN and Mrs Amina Oyagbola.”

