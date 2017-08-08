This is how much I defrauded my church members of - Popular Bishop reveals - The Herald Nigeria

A popular cleric in Enugu state has reacted to the report that he defrauded his church members of N500 million.

Following his arrest, the General Overseer of the City of Liberation and Comfort Ministry, Bishop Ginika Obi, who was arrested at an hotel where he sought refuge after he was exposed to have run a non-governmental organisation which he used to defraud his church members revealed that he only made N186 million from his members as against the N500 million which was reported.

The Enugu-based cleric who located his ministry on Enugu-Port Harcourt highway was reported to have used the church to recruit unsuspecting miracle seekers with a promise of reaping “bountiful dividends” to the NGO which he used to defraud them.

Speaking after his arrest, the Unuaku Uli self-acclaimed preacher while speaking about his NGO, ‘Build Your Generational Organization’ stated that he made only N186 million.

The cleric was reported to have been on the run since last year when the news got around that he had used the NGO to defraud his church members. He was further reported to have abandoned his church and members following the revelation of his illegal dealings.

Following his escape, he was reported to have established a new church under a new name in Asaba, Delta state. He also changed his title from “Bishop” to “Prophet” at the new location.

The men of the Nigerian Police have however revealed that further investigation is being conducted on the matter.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment