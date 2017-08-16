Mugabe Boys Rolling Under Diplomatic Immunity - The Herald Nigeria

Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe’s sons are not letting the negative attention surrounding their mother dampen their holiday spirits.

The lads were spotted out and about in Johannesburg, South Africa having a good time. in a photo Rob Jr posted on Instagram, he captioned the moment, “They keep on talking, we keep on rolling.”

Their mother, Grace Mugabe has certainly rolled into the center of a diplomatic row, after she was reported to police for assault by a 20 year old girl.

Gabriella Engels, a model, accused Mrs Mugabe, 52, of hitting her after finding her with the first lady’s two sons, Robert and Chatunga, in a hotel room in Sandton, a wealthy suburb north of Johannesburg, BBC reported.

The South African police had earlier been reported to be negotiating Mrs. Mugabe’s surrender, however it appears that the first lady is now back in Zimbabwe after claiming diplomatic immunity, and apparently receiving the diplomatic courtesy.

“Yes, she is back in the country. We don’t know where this issue of assault charges is coming from,” said one senior official quoted by Reuters.

The Guardian reports It was not immediately clear whether Grace Mugabe, 52, was travelling on a diplomatic passport or would qualify for diplomatic immunity if police do bring charges against her.

Hinting at a potentially serious diplomatic rift between the neighbouring nations, the South African police statement said Harare had asked that Mugabe be granted diplomatic immunity. But it made clear she would be “processed through the legal system”.

A Zimbabwean intelligence source previously told Reuters Mugabe was not travelling on a diplomatic passport.

