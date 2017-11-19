Mugabe goes on hunger strike, refuses to talk

The frail 93-year-old current president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, has gone on hunger strike according to a Zanu-PF minister

According to UK Daily Mail, Mugabe has not accepted any food since Saturday.

Mugabe is apparently held under house arrest at his Blue Roof mansion.

Patrick Zhuwao on Saturday told another UK newspaper that his uncle, Mugabe, was ‘willing to die for what is correct’.

According to Daily Mail, a Zanu-PF minister confirmed that Mugabe is also refusing to speak as part of his days-long protest.

“The old man has been trying a lot of various tricks since last night,” the minister, who asked not to be named, told the publication. “Hunger strikes, making threats and refusing to talk.”

The army threatened to let a mob lynch the dictator if he didn’t stand down, Daily Mail revealed on Saturday. Now Mugabe has responded by rejecting all food.

