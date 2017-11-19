Maj. Gen. Leo Irabor, the Force Commander, Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), on Sunday reiterated the commitment of the command to facilitate successful implementation of the counter-insurgency operation in the Lake Chad region.

Irabor made the commitment during operational visit to the Sector 3, Command of the MNJTF, Baga in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno.

Irabor said that the troops under the command had recorded success in the fight against insurgents, adding that the task force would remain committed to ensure the success of the counter-insurgency campaign.

He explained that the task force was established by West African states to fight the Boko Haram insurgents in Nigeria, Chad, Cameroun and Niger Republics.

“The Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) is a force put together by the positive leadership of the Lake Chad Commission countries and Benin Republic.

‘’It is meant to address terrorism and insurgency in the Lake Chad Basin. Nigeria is Sector 3 with headquarters in Baga,’’ he said.

He said MNJTF had designated four sector commands at Mora in Cameroun and Baga Sola in Chad, adding that Diffa and Baga sectors were set up each at Niger and Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Irabor had earlier visited the sector commands in Cameroun, Chad and Niger as part of the operational and assessment under the Task force.

The Task force also engaged in two major operations code named: OPERATION RAWAN KADA and OPERATION GAMA AIKI.

“The operational visit is to first and foremost know the activities of the troops and to commend them for their contributions.

“It is also to encourage them for the task ahead; knowing that whereas, we have gone far in addressing the challenges, so much leaves to be done.

“So my visit to the sector is to assess and see what is ongoing and challenges. We will do everything possible to address those challenges in order for us to forge ahead,” Irabor said.

According to him, the Task force has adopted effective strategies for maritime patrol and enhance security in the region.

While commending the troops for their and gallantry, Irabor also tasked them to be discipline and show dedication to duty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the force commander also held town hall meeting with Cross Kauwa community in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno.

Irabor urged the people to cooperate with the military and provide useful information on suspicious activities in their communities to enable the troops to discharge their duties effectively.

The Task force also conducted medical outreach at Cross Kauwa community as part of medical intervention scheme, designed to support the returnees.

