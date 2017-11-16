Multiple bomb attacks kill 18, injure 29 in Maiduguri

The Police in Borno on Wednesday said 18 persons were killed in multiple suicide bomb attacks at Muna Gari community of Konduga Local Government Area.

Mr Victor Isuku, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the attack in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Isuku said that the incident occurred at about 18:13p.m. when four suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs) strapped to their bodies.

He disclosed that first explosion hit a congregation at a prayer ground while other explosives were also detonated at different locations in the area.

Isuku explained that 18 persons including the four bombers were killed while 29 other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the attack.

“Today 15/11/2017; at about 18:13 hours, four suicide bombers, two male and two female, infiltrated Muna Gari community in konduga Local Government Area, and detonated IED strapped to their bodies at different locations.

“The first explosion occurred at a prayer ground, while the other explosions occurred thereafter, all within the community.

“A total of eighteen persons including the four suicide bombers, died in the multiple explosions, while twenty-nine others sustained various degrees of injuries”.

Isuku said that the victims were taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) and State Specialist Hospital for treatment.

He added that police patrol and EOD teams were deployed to sanitize and render the area safe, noting that normalcy has been restored to the area.

