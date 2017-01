Adamawa state this morning was attacked as three bombs were detonated in the state causing the death of several people.

According to reports, the bombs went off at a crowded bus station this morning.

As at the time of filing this report, the number of causalities is yet to be ascertained however, the attack is speculated to be launched by members of the Islamist-Jihadist sect, Boko Haram.

No group has issued an official statement claiming responsibility for the attack as yet.

