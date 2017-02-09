Mum rapes 4-year-old boy, broadcasts live video - The Herald Nigeria

A mother has been charged with raping a four-year-old boy and broadcasting it live on an internet video streaming application.

India Kirksey, from West Hill, Ohio, was arrested after someone who watched her recording of the incident called the authorities from more than 1,000 miles away in Texas.

Prosecutors said she had recorded herself performing a sex act with the child using the Periscope app, which she then uploaded to the internet.

Police said she confessed to performing oral sex on the boy during an interview.

A family member of Ms Kirksey told the 9 On Your Side news channel, that she was not guilty and suffers with special needs.

“We as family try to the best we can to get her therapy and talk to her, maintain her safety, but sometimes you can only do so much,” said the woman, who did not wish to be identified. “This is not in her character. It’s not something she would do.”

The alleged incident took place in January, but social services were only recently alerted to it after receiving the call from Texas.

The case is scheduled to go to a grand jury later this month. Ms Kirksey’s bail amount is said to stand at $350,000.

