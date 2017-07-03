 Muslim Bride Looks Absolutely Beautiful As She Fuses Hijab Into Her Wedding Gele - The Herald Nigeria

Muslim Bride Looks Absolutely Beautiful As She Fuses Hijab Into Her Wedding Gele

A Nigerian bride has slayed into her wedding photos with an innovative fashion statement which seems to have taken the internet by surprise.

The Nigerian bride who seems to have mixed the fashion and religious worlds together arrived at the perfect mix as she dazzled in her wedding photos.

One of the most distinctive feature of the Muslim bride in her wedding photos however remains the choice of her aso-ebi gele and hija mix.

The Muslim bride who is also an Engineer, Jamila, walked down the aisle last weekend with her handsome man, a banker.

See photos below:

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

