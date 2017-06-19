How Muslims Helped Christians Escape ISIS Terrorists - The Herald Nigeria

Muslims have been reported to have helped some terrified Christians escape the wrath of ISIS terrorists in the Philippines by lending them their hijab veils in order to escape the hostage city.

The stories from the city of Marawi in the Philippines hold that about 1,500 people have been trapped in the city by the terrorists and about 100 people have managed to escape on foot or by risking swimming through the treacherous river out of the city.

Survivors of the journey reported that the Muslims in the city were resourceful enough to have lent them their hijabs as disguise to escape the city.

The head of the psycho-social therapy team, Dr. Gioia Ancheta, said: “Some of the stories that stuck were Muslims helping protect Christian workers by letting them borrow a hijab.”

Marawi was reported to have come under attack by the ISIS militants around three weeks agowith about 290 persons reported dead including 26 innocent civilians.

Mirror reports that those who remain trapped in the city are faced with several problems including starvation as they are held as human shields by the terrorists against President Duterte’s military forces.

A local politician, Zia Alonto Adiong, claimed some of the hostages in the city have “started to eat their blankets” due to hunger.

The Independent reports that: |Some residents are eating (cardboard) boxes. They just dip it in water to soften the material and eat it.”

