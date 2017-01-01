 You Must Change Your Economic Team, Policies This Year - PDP Tells Buhari - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

You Must Change Your Economic Team, Policies This Year – PDP Tells Buhari

pdp_15

The Peoples Democratic Party has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to change his economic policies this year 2017 which is the only way that could take the country out of economic recession.

The position was made known through the spokesperson for the caretaker committee headed by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Prince Dayo Adeyeye in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Adeyeye said that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government must scout for competent economic experts to fix the economy.

He said, “We advise the APC-led administration in this year (2017) to urgently employ the services of economic experts to put in place viable policies that will revamp our ailing economy.

“We are presently in recession because of significant decline in government business in both internal and external spheres.

“The Federal Government should increase money supply, cause rise in disposable income (spending) and decrease mindless taxation which have led to high inflation and multiple prices in money market.”

Leave a comment

Fido
Fido

writer/blogger • Media strategist •Good citizen of Nigeria and Social Media Evangelist and a core die hard Real Madrid fan.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar