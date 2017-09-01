Serial Presidential aspirant and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has urged Muslim faithful to reclaim the religion of Islam from the violent extremists that have hijacked it.

He took to social media sharing site, Twitter to share his Eid Mubarak message to Nigerians.

“I pray for peace and love in our homes and country this Sallah #EidMubarak. I urge Muslims to reclaim the religion which is being hijacked by violent extremists whose atrocities portray Islam in bad light.

“The activities of these violent extremists have economically destroyed the North in particular the Northeast and disrupted its social life.

“We Muslims must show increased commitment to peaceful coexistence in line with the demands of the Muslim faith & Nigeria’s complex diversity.

“Love and peace should not only be preached, but must also be put into practice for the sake of sustaining the peace in our land.”

