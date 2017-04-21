My deadbeat ex-husband blew my $420k on his side chick- Mary J Blige tells court - The Herald Nigeria

American singer-songwriter and record producer Mary J Blige is ripping into estranged husband Martin “Kendu” Isaacs for spending her hard-earned money on his new girlfriend, and demanding she supports his kids from a previous relationship.

TMZ reports that Mary will refuse to pay for her husband’s spousal support as she accuses him of spending money on his girlfriend.

Mary also indicates that during the marriage Martin took more than $420,000 and chalked it up as “travel charges.”

Martin is asking for more than $110k per month in spousal support but Mary says that’s outrageous. She also added that “I am not responsible for supporting Martin’s parents and his children from another relationship which he lists as ongoing monthly expenses.”

She also added that “I am not responsible for supporting Martin’s parents and his children from another relationship which he lists as ongoing monthly expenses.”

Plus, Mary says there’s no money left for handouts, anyway. In the docs, she says their estate is “underwater” … to the tune of $10 million. As she put it, she has all the burden of covering their expenses, while Martin “contributes absolutely nothing.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment