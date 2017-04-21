 My deadbeat ex-husband blew my $420k on his side chick- Mary J Blige tells court - The Herald Nigeria

My deadbeat ex-husband blew my $420k on his side chick- Mary J Blige tells court

American singer-songwriter and record producer Mary J Blige is ripping into estranged husband Martin “Kendu” Isaacs for spending her hard-earned money on his new girlfriend, and demanding she supports his kids from a previous relationship.

TMZ reports that Mary will refuse to pay for her husband’s spousal support as she accuses him of spending money on his girlfriend.

Mary also indicates that during the marriage Martin took more than $420,000 and chalked it up as “travel charges.”

Martin is asking for more than $110k per month in spousal support but Mary says that’s outrageous. She also added that “I am not responsible for supporting Martin’s parents and his children from another relationship which he lists as ongoing monthly expenses.”

She also added that “I am not responsible for supporting Martin’s parents and his children from another relationship which he lists as ongoing monthly expenses.”

Plus, Mary says there’s no money left for handouts, anyway. In the docs, she says their estate is “underwater” … to the tune of $10 million. As she put it, she has all the burden of covering their expenses, while Martin “contributes absolutely nothing.”

Leave a comment

Tosin

Notable Saying

“Be steady and well-ordered in your life so that you can be fierce and original in your work.”
- Gustave Flaubert.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar