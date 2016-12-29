My Girlfriend's Hairnet Tampers With My Erection - Man Laments - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A Nigerian man took to the ‘Love Doktor’, Joro Olumofin’s page to share a rather troubling situation he’s been put in concerning his relationship.

According to the unidentified man, his girlfriend’s hairnet causes him to lose erection at any point.

The social media user who claims his girlfriend is also a subscriber to the blog noted that he had offered to increase his girlfriend’s hair allowance just to get her to stop using the despicable hairnet but she had refused.

He further added that his girlfriend who lives with him transforms into an housemaid as soon as she dons on the hairnet.

Read what the troubled Nigerian man wrote below:

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment