'My Sex Scenes With Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde In "Alter Ego" Were Real " - Wale Ojo - The Herald Nigeria

A proper viewing of the trailer of the movie titled Alter Ego; the latest movie of Nollywood veterans, Omotola Jalade and Wale Ojo, one would be forced to wonder the reactions of their spouses, seeing them play such erotic roles together.

While Omosexy, revealed that she sought the permission of her quite understanding husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde, Wale Ojo, although not married said he also spoke with his partner.

When Golden Pearl Media quizzed to know why the movie Hunk is not ready to make his partner, his wife, the Phone Swap star, said he is not ready for marriage yet.

According to him: ‘I don’t know if there’s a problem with marriage, but I like been in a relationship without the pressure of marriage. Whenever I want to play sex roles in a movie, I discuss with my partner. ‎I enjoy myself more without marriage or its pressure,” he said.‎

Wale even confessed that all the sex scenes he played with Omotola Jalade were real and natural. “My sex scenes with Omotola are very easy.

After all, I am a sexy person. I don’t see it as that hard. Omotola and I are great friends, so it was very easy for us to have that chemistry and do what we had to do. It wasn’t difficult at all. Our kisses were real. We grabbed each other, we were passionate, it is natural. It is real.

When asked if he felt something emotionally while the act was going on, the United Kingdom returnee said, “Of course, you have to have an emotion to do this. We are good friends, so things worked out well. It wasn’t that hard. I always love playing the bad guy role.”‎

