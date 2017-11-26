Barcelona star player, Lionel Messi has disclosed that his eldest son, Thiago doesn’t call him ‘daddy.’

The Argentine ace in a recent interview told Marca that his son is fond of calling him by his name which he learned from the footballer’s friends who always call him by his moniker.

“Thiago already begins to realize, more or less, but not quite.

“He likes to go to the stadium and watch the games, but he still does not fully understand it. Even at home he sees me and calls me Leo Messi, because it is what he hears from his friends, he still does not understand it at all,” said Messi.

Messi on Saturday, put pen to paper on a new four-year deal with Barca, tying his future to the club until 2021.

The deal includes a whopping €700million release clause.

