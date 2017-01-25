My Wife Collects N500 Per Round Of Sex, Man Laments - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A Nigerian man seeking the dissolution of his marriage has told the Igando Customary Court in Lagos that he is tired of paying his wife N500 every time he makes sexual advances at her.

The disgruntled man, Sunday Olaosebikan on Wednesday sought the permission of the court to dissolve his seven-year-old marriage to his wife, Mutiatu.

Narrating his ordeal to the court, Olaosebikan said: “My wife always refuses me sex until she collects N500.

“This, I am sure, is why she has not conceived after the birth of our only child, who is six-year old now.

“I am tired of paying N500 per round before having sex with my wife, please dissolve the union.”

He further alleged that his wife always threatens his life especially when she is armed with dangerous weapons.

“My wife is after my life, she stabs me with dangerous weapons whenever we have misunderstanding.”

He continued: “She once stabbed me with a broken bottle on my head and I bled heavily which landed me in the hospital.

“Mutiatu used our kitchen knife as pillow, when I queried her; she said her pastor instructed her to use it against bad dreams.

“Many a times when I request for sex or during argument, she brings the knife out threatening to stab me.

“She is just aggressive and violent in nature; she may kill me if I continue with the marriage.

“Because of her violent nature, I ran away from the house to avoid untimely death.”

Olaosebikan further revealed that his family had in the past ejectted Mutiatu from his house but he had compassion on her when she came back begging.

“I accepted my wife back because I thought she had learnt her lesson, but she refused to change, instead she is getting worse day by day.”

Olaosebikan also told the court that his wife does not respect and obey him adding that she cites their age parity as the reason for her behavior.

He therefore sought the dissolution of the marriage from Mutiatu who could not get a job because of her character.

Ruling on the case, the president of the court, Mr Adegboyega Omilola ordered that the wife be served a letter of summon to appear before the court on February 28.

