N101million Fraud: Man, Woman Declared Wanted - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Nigerian Police Force has declared a man, Nelcon Omuzagha and another woman, Lilian Omekara wanted in connection with separate fraudulent acts to the tune of over N100 million.

The Police in a special bulletin released declared Nelson Omuzagha wanted in connection with fraudulent offence of conspiracy and stealing of customers’ deposits totaling N72 million.

The wanted man was before his wanted status a employee of a new generation bank.

Also released in the bulletin is the wanted status of one Lilian Omekara who is wanted for the offence of conspiracy and stealing. The woman is wanted for conspiring with fraudsters to transfer more than N29million to her account.

According to report, Lilian Omekara is still at large after withdrawing the sum from her account.

