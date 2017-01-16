N115m IART fraud: Accused files no case submission

The Federal High Court, Ibadan, on Monday adjourned till Feb. 2, the no case submission of Clement Adenose, one of the accused persons in the alleged N115 million fraud in the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training, More Plantation, Ibadan.

The judge, Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel, adjourned the case after the defence counsel, Mrs Yetunde Adegboye, had announced the decision of her client to the court.

Prof. Benjamin Ogunbodede, Zacheaus Tejumola and Adenose, had pleaded not guilty in the case, while fourth to the 13th accused persons pleaded guilty and were convicted in 2016.

Adegboye had during the trial, petitioned the Chief Justice of Nigeria that the trial judge was bias, but the CJN asked the judge to continue.

She argued that they were all pursuing a joint trial only for the judge to allow some of the accused persons to opt for plea bargain and eventual conviction.

Ogunbodede, a director and 12 others were charged with conspiracy, forgery and stealing of N115 million Hazard Allowance of staff of the Institute in 2014.

