It has emerged that more than one whistle-blower have come out and are claiming credit for giving information that led to the discovery of the N13billion found at an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The huge sum of money in different currencies, $43 million, N23.2 million and £27,800 (N13 billion) cash, was found in an apartment at Osborne Towers in Ikoyi on April 12, 2017.

Before now, it was thought that the information that led to the discovery of the money was provided by one whistle-blower.

But the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, revealed on Tuesday during a visit to the head office of Leadership newspaper in Abuja that more than one person came out as whistle-blowers for the recovery.

He described as unfortunate the situation where more than one person came out as whistleblowers for the Ikoyi recovery. He however assured that the whistle-blower would get the due reward.

The minister reiterated Federal Government’s commitment to reward and protect whistle-blowers who provided information that led to the recovery of stolen funds or assets.

He clarified the compensation modality as contained in the framework, saying any whistle-blower whose information led to the recovery of up to N1 billion would receive five percent of the amount.

He said the reward for any amount between N1 billion and N5 billion was 5 percent for the first N1 billion and four percent of the remaining N4 billion.

The minister added that any amount above N5 billion would attract 2.5 percent reward.

Mohammed noted that the policy of the government was to keep the identity of whistleblowers secret.

He disclosed that the Federal Government had come up with a comprehensive strategy to tackle violent extremism across the country.

He said the strategy was contained in a document entitled “Policy Framework and National Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism” launched by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mohammed said the document was developed after consultations with agencies of government, civil society organisations, the media and academia, as well as

the international community.

He also spoke on the various policies and programmes of government at revamping the economy, building infrastructure and creating jobs.

On the fight against corruption, Mohammed said the government was winning the war, having succeeded in driving corruption under the table.

