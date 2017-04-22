N13bn recovery: Committee Begins Investigations as Osinbajo quizzes Magu - The Herald Nigeria

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, was on Friday quizzed by the Osinbajo led-committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the suspended secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke.

The three-man committee which is chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo also has the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN); and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, as members.

Magu appeared before the committee members for hours at the Vice-President’s office inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja as the committee began sitting early Friday.

It was gathered that the EFCC chairman was asked questions on the recovery of N13bn, which the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency had claimed belonged to the agency.

It was learnt that Magu justified the raid on the Ikoyi apartment where the money was recovered and briefed the committee on the investigation into the operation.

According to the reports from the PUNCH newspapers, a top government source, said, “The meeting with Magu was part of the assignment of the committee. He was asked questions on the operation and as expected he justified it.”

It was gathered that the committee asked the EFCC to continue with its investigation into the recovered money.

A short break was observed around 1.30 pm to allow Malami, Monguno and Magu attend the Juma’at service inside a mosque located beside the President’s office.

The three of them returned to continue the meeting after the Jumat prayer session.

Holding about two bulky brown envelopes and an official file, Magu left the committee members at about 4 pm.

