NAFDAC reduces consumption of unwholesome drugs in Kebbi – CoordinatorNAFDAC reduces consumption of unwholesome drugs in Kebbi – Coordinator

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has reduced the importation of unwanted, substandard and unwholesome drugs in Kebbi State last year.

The state Coordinator of the agency, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, made this known this known to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

Abubakar said that the amount involved had been reduced from N15 million in 2015 to N5 million in 2016.

He said the reduction was sequel to the high level surveillance and enforcement of laws against illegal drugs in the state.

“We are able to achieve this reduction as a result of the increased surveillance, enlightenment campaigns in public places, including markets, shops and distributor offices, and enforcement.

“We are able to enforce anti-malaria and antibiotic mobile authentication service; we have made sure all drugs are in compliance.

“’So far only a few anti-malaria and antibiotics are not in compliance and we have mopped them up from the system,” he said.

Abubakar assured that the surveillance, enforcement and campaigns would be sustained.

He warned that: “We (NAFDAC) will seize all unwholesome cosmetics, imported fruit-juice and other related substances.”

The coordinator advised the public to always check the expiration dates and NAFDAC registration number of products before consumption.

He however called on animal feeds and drug dealers to register with the agency.

“Kebbi state is an agrarian state; as a result, we have the director of veterinary medicine.

“We have given the livestock dealers time to register before we start mopping up the unregistered animal feeds and drugs;

“though, we went to all the three senatorial districts last year for enforcement,” he said.

He commended the state government for its support in protecting the lives of residents. (NAN)

