Naira appreciates against the Euro, static against the Dollar - The Herald Nigeria

The Nigerian Naira on Tuesday, February 7, stayed unchanged against the United States dollar to trade at N498 in the black market.

The development came barely few hours after the naira touched 500/dollar briefly but returned to 498/dollar.

The Naira also maintained the same exchange rate against the Pound Sterling as it still trades at N616 at parallel market.

However, the local currency strengthened against the Euros it now exchanges at N528 as against the N530 rate of yesterday, February 6.

But despite this, traders at the market said that the scarcity of the dollar was far from being over.

It was also gathered that inspite of the weekly sale of forex to BDCs by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the naira may still depreciate this week.

Naira still trades at N305.25 on the official market, a level that it has remained at since August 2016.

