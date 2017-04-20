 Naira consolidates gain against Dollar

Naira consolidates gain against Dollar

The Naira on Thursday strengthened against the dollar in all the major segments of the market, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

At the parallel market, the Nigerian currency gained five points to exchange at N385 to the Dollar from the N390 recorded on Wednesday.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N495 and N410, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, the Naira closed at N362 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro exchanged at N490 and N424, respectively.

 

 

Currency traders urged the Federal Government to plough back the huge sums of money recovered from looters into the economy to further prop up the Naira. (NAN)
FBO/JI/PDE

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“Be steady and well-ordered in your life so that you can be fierce and original in your work.”
- Gustave Flaubert.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar