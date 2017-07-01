Names Of Beyonce And JAY Z's Twins Revealed - The Herald Nigeria

American entertainment couple, Beyonce and Jay Z have chosen two of the most unusual names for their twins whom they welcomed some days ago.

The rapper who recently announced a name change and released a rather controversial song 4:44 on Tidal was reported to have chosen not just any old names for their twins as their names have been revealed to be Sir and Rumi Carter.

Following in line with the choice of their first daughter’s name, Blue Ivy, the couple went ahead to choose the name which reports indicate is already undergoing legal procedure to become a trademark.

TMZ reported that the couple along with Blue Ivy who are bonding at their Malibu Mansion is in the works to trademark the names Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.

The trademark once filed and approved could be used for various products including fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers, mugs, water bottles, hair ribbons, playing cards, tote bags, sports balls and rattles and novelty items.

