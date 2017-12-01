NANS lauds FG’s efforts to end enslavement of Nigerians in Libya

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Friday, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on the steps being taken to end enslavement of Nigerians in Libya.

The National Public Relations Officer of NANS, Bestman Okereafor, gave this commendation in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Okereafor said that the report of “Libyans slave-trading’’ on Nigerians was a slap on the face of Nigerians and democracy in Africa.

NANS also appreciated Sen. Kaka Baba-Bashir (Borno Central), for sponsoring a motion on the urgent need to protect the Nigerian citizens from being sold into slavery.

“NANS, however, lauded the pro-active gesture of the president for finally acknowledging the suffering of our people in Libya and promising to transport them back home.

“This is a step in the right direction; as the giant of Africa, we must warn the Libyans in very strong terms to stop killing and enslaving our people,’’ Okereafor said.

According to him, NANS is passionately calling on Nigerians to stop chasing shadows abroad and come back home to be partners in progress in the development of Nigeria.

“Even NANS will be engaging the Libyan embassy in Nigeria,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the presidency had set-up a high-powered committee to check the rising spate of human trafficking in Nigeria, especially young people crossing over to North Africa and Europe.

However, millions of Nigerians had expressed sadness on the recent development in Libya; slavery and slave trade, which happened in Africa about 100 years ago. (

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

