NAOWA receives wife of Bangladeshi Chief of Army Staff in Lagos

The president of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs Umma-Kalsum Buratai, on Saturday received the wife of the Bangladeshi Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at its secretariat in Lagos.7

Mrs Buratai, who received the wife of the Bangladeshi COAS, Mrs Shoma Huq, at the NAOWA Secretariat, Ikoyi, Lagos expressed appreciation for the visit.

She added that it was a good development that would further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Mrs Buratai urged women to always be positive, adding that if the women get it right, the family will also get it right.

Mrs Huq commended NAOWA for their charity programmes, adding that life was all about giving.

Mrs Buratai, however, took Mrs Huq to one of the NAOWA vocational centres, where entrepreneurship trainings were being carried out.

According to Buratai, different entrepreneurship skills were being done at the centre, such as fashion designing, catering, computer acquisition skills, etc.

The NAOWA national president later told journalists that the association was passionate about creating awareness programmes against child molestation.

She urged every victim of sexual harassment to speak out, adding that the association had also been organising awareness programmes and campaigns to that effect.

Mrs Huq, however, appreciated NAOWA for the cordial reception accorded her delegation. (NAN)

HOB/PIO/PIO

============

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment