NAPPS harps on regulation of private schools

Mr Kamal Akande, the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Lagos Chapter, on Tuesday called for stronger measures against proliferation of sub-standard private schools.

Akande told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the three tiers of government must stop sub-standards private schools to promote educate standards.

He said that poor standards in private schools would have an adverse effect on the education sector.

Akande told NAN that proper monitoring and supervision of private schools would ensure standards.

“It is as a result of the poor monitoring of private schools that there is proliferation of sub-standard private schools.

“Sub-standard education cannot be ruled out in private schools as long as we have schools not approved by government.

“It is the government that allows such schools to spring up.

“There should be a monitoring or supervising team to regulate activities of private schools,’’ Akande said.

According to him, some sub-standard schools hide under the cover of the Association for Formidable Education Development (AFED), unknown to the association.

He lauded AFED’s floating of private schools for low income earners, but advised the association to be wary of persons that might take advantage of it to float substandard schools. (NAN)

