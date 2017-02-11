Nasir El-Rufai Shares Video To Mock Anti-Buhari Cohorts - The Herald Nigeria

The Executive governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai took to his social media page on Facebook to share a video mocking those against the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The video portrayed the achievements of the President since he assumed office in curbing corruption in Nigeria.

Nasir El-Rufai captioned the video: “WEEKEND REMINDER: Whenever those anti-PMB folks shout shamelessly, and get upset – I watch this video and sleep better.”

Watch video below:

https://web.facebook.com/nasirelrufai/videos/10158340367435128/

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment