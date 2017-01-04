NASS by-election: Edo group drums support for candidate

The Etsako Progressive Agenda, a social cultural organisation, has urged progressive minded Etsakos to support the aspiration of Mr Johnson Oghuma as candidate for the Estako Federal House of Representatives in the upcoming by-election.

The group drummed the support in a statement signed by Dr Sani Usman, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday.

NAN recalls that Oghuma, a former lawmaker, has represented Etsako Central Constituency twice in the Edo House of Assembly.

He is now seeking to replace Mr Phillip Shaibu as the representative of Etsako Federal Constituency, after the latter was elected Deputy Governor of Edo.

The organisation expressed confidence in Oghuma to effectively represent the people at the National Assembly, having delivered on his mandate at the state House of Assembly.

It called on other politicians in the constituency to close rank and support Oghuma, whom it described as an experienced, loyal and grassroots politician.

The group noted that what the federal constituency needed was a bold, fearless person to fill the big shoe left by the deputy governor in the National Assembly (NASS).

“It is time we put aside politics of self-interest and parochial tendencies that has been the bane of politics in Afemai land and support someone who can represent our people, rather than pretenders who seeks public office for personal benefits.

“We decide to come out this time to ensure that we don’t get anything less than the best for our people because the task of law-making at that level should not be left for neophytes,” it said.

It would be recalled that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, had recently declared the Etsako Federal Constituency seat vacant.

While the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to fix a date for the by-election, no fewer than six aspirants have indicated interest to fill the position. (NAN)

