The National Assembly has rescheduled its resumption from Tuesday Sept. 19 to Tuesday Sept. 26.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Sani Omolori, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

He said all Senators and House of Representatives members were by the notice requested to resume sitting in plenary on Sept. 26 by 10:00 a.m.

The National Assembly had on July 27 proceeded on its annual recess to resume on Sept. 19

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment