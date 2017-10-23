NASS to hold session with media on assembly management — Clerk

The Clerk of National Assembly, Mohammed Omolori, said plans were underway to hold session with media to engage them on the way forward in terms of getting the public to know more about the workings of assembly management.

Omolori made this known in an interview with newsmen at St. Petersburg, Russia.

The clerk was part of Nigerian delegation to the 137th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly

in Russia.

He said the NASS/media session would be part of efforts to ensure free flow of information between the public and assembly management, adding that he had opened a unit under his office to share information.

He added that the management had nothing to hide and was always ready to attend to inquiries from the public.

On the importance of management to the smooth running of the national assembly, Omolori said though the role was not in public domain as much as it should be, it was the engine room of the legislature.

He said “the role of clerks came up in the course of our meeting in IPU and it was extensively debated.

“We recognised that many people did not seem to know that we were the machine room so to say of the legislature.

“But we pride ourselves with the fact that we do a lot of ground work, a lot of administration and management that keep the assembly going.

“However, for us in Nigeria, we are happy that the legislators we are working with appreciate what we do.” (NAN)

